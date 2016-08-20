The Clintons, Scientology, and Drug-Smuggling

By Tim Cridland

The best way to view American politics is rival crime-families fighting for control of an empire. Publicity, they fight over issues that, although important to people, do not change the nature of the game. Beneath the surface they use every trick in the book, including temporary alliances and back-stabbing, to gain and control power.

This had never been more evident than in this upcoming election, which threatens to shatter the false binary party system. The candidates for both major parties are so atrocious that people who hate Tweedle-Dumb are desperately trying to shame you into voting for Tweedle-Dumb… because, after all, if you do not Tweedle-Dumber might win.

Almost flying under the radar, which is a very appropriate metaphor, a movie is in production about a 1980s scandal involving drug-running, and murder; among other things. Originally to be called Mena, after the small Arkansas town that was an unlikely hub for these nefarious activities, it is now set to be released in late 2017.

The release date is good news for Hillary Clinton, as she will likely already be elected before its debut. Bill Clinton was governor of Arkansas at the time of the activities at Mena, and was alerted to them. At the very least he is guilty of looking the other way. Some researchers think he is guilty of a lot more than that.

Hillary and Bill work closely together — you could even say they are in bed together — even though it likely they sleep in separate beds. Their marriage, now more than ever, seems to be a business arrangement. Like it or not, the scandals of the previous Clinton Administration are Hillary’s scandals as well. Even back then, it was known that Hillary wore the pants-suit.

The really big scandals never make the mainstream media because they implicate people on both “sides” of overt politics. Mena is the classic example. It started with the Reagan/Bush administration and helped boast the Clintons political power on their climb to the presidency.

Journalists Sally Denton and Roger Morris, in an article that had been cleared to appear in The Washington Post in January 1995, wrote:

“Mena, from 1981 to 1985, was indeed one of the centers for international smuggling traffic. According to official l.R.S. and D.E.A. calculations, sworn court testimony, and other corroborative records, the traffic amounted to thousands of kilos of cocaine and heroin and literally hundreds of millions of dollars in drug profits. According to a 1986 letter from the Louisiana attorney general to then U.S. attorney general Edwin Meese, Seal ‘smuggled between $3 billion and $5 billion of drugs into the U.S.'”

Regarding Bill Clinton’s knowledge they wrote:

“Clinton has acknowledged learning officially about Mena only in April 1988, though a state police investigation had been in progress for several years. As the state’s chief executive, Clinton often claimed to be fully abreast of such inquiries. In his one public statement on the matter as governor, in September 1991 he spoke of that investigation finding ‘linkages to the federal government,’ and ‘all kinds of questions about whether he [Seal] had any links to the C.l.A…. and if that backed into the Iran-Contra deal.'” “But then Clinton did not offer further support for any inquiry, ‘despite the fact,’ as Bill Plante and Michael Singer of CBS News have written, ‘that a Republican administration was apparently sponsoring a Contra-aid operation in his state and protecting a smuggling ring that flew tons of cocaine through Arkansas.'”

The pivotal character in the Mena scandal was pilot Adier “Barry” Seal, whose “stranger than fiction” life story has been floating around for decades. He worked with South American drug cartels, the CIA, and was linked to people suspected of involvement in the JFK assassination. Seal was murdered by sub-machine gun wielding assailants in 1986.

Much of what we know about Seal can be credited to independent muckraking journalist Daniel Hopsticker, whose hard to find book Barry and the Boys is still the best source of biographical information on Seal’s enigmatic life.

Seal’s life story seems the stuff of spy thrillers, so it is appropriate that Tom Cruise, who is known for his Mission Impossible movies, is playing the part of Seal in the in post-production movie Mena, now retitled as American Made.

Seal’s story, or at least a version of it, has had the Hollywood treatment once before. The made for TV movie Doublecrossed (1991) had Dennis Hopper playing the part.

However, this is the first time that the Barry Seal story has hit the big screen with an A list actor. That the filming is happening at the same time as the presidential election and with the original title clearly referencing events in the political background of one of the candidates it understandable that some will not be pleased, to say the least.

Scientology and Mena.

It is well known that Tom Cruise is a member of the Church of Scientology. So high profile, in fact, that he is considered an ambassador of Scientology.

It may surprise some to learn that the Church of Scientology investigated the Mena, Arkansas scandal long before Cruise was picked to play the part of a Seal.

The Church of Scientology has published Freedom magazine since 1968. The CoS had a policy of investigating those who investigated them and some of this can be seen this magazine. The magazine was, and may still be, anti-drug, anti-psychiatry, anti-IRS, among other things. With the finances and resources of the CoS behind it, Freedom became, at least at one time, one of the best regularly published magazines focusing on investigative reporting of government corruption and misdeeds. It published research by researchers and authors such as Jim Marrs, Fletcher Prouty and Jim Garrison. So of course, Freedom investigated Mena.

[It should be noted that Freedom magazine is not what it once was, as it now mostly counters and responds to negative reports on Scientology in media, with far less investigation into government corruption.]

The Freedom magazine website states:

“From 1989 to the present, FREEDOM has published an ongoing series of articles, entitled ‘The Drugging of America,’ which have exposed reports of drug smuggling, money laundering and other illegal activities centered around Mena, Arkansas. This series was prepared with the help of local, state and federal law enforcement officials, as well as members of the news media in Arkansas and elsewhere.” “In the series, FREEDOM has presented accounts of how, in the 1980s, Mena became a base for an international, multibillion-dollar cocaine transport operation. As described in the series, corrupt U.S. government officials were allegedly involved in covering up the illegalities, which included special aircraft modifications so drugs could be flown into the United States and weapons transported out.”

It seems unlikely that the Church of Scientology would not have shared its research on Mena with Cruise. Cruise has shown knowledge of research of another Church of Scientology linked group, the anti-psychiatric Citizens Commission on Human Rights, as demonstrated in a discussion on a talk show in 2005, for which he was criticized.

Tragedy on the Set

On 11 September 2015, a plane carry crew members filming Mena crashed, killing two people and leaving another severely injured.

The plane purportedly crashed due to bad weather and Cruise was not on board. He was said to be in a helicopter that had flown through the same area a mere 10 minutes before the plane went down.

As of yet, the incident has gotten little attention from the anti-Clinton conspiracy crowd, which is odd, considering that there has been a Clinton Death List circulating for decades.

Death lists have been attached to conspiracy theories since first-generation JFK assassination researcher Penn Jones began to circulate a list of suspicious deaths of witnesses. Since death-lists of UFO researches, SDI scientists, Mothman witnesses, and all manner of scientists involved in clandestine research have circulated, inevitable ending up on the Internet.

All of the lists have many listings that are tangentially connected to the subject, things which seem suspicious but could just as easily be coincidental — and a few strange and deeply suspicious deaths.

The Clinton Death List is back in circulation, with listings being added as election day draws closer. Even Wikileaks founder Julian Assange implied that the murder of Democrat National Committee staffer Seth Rich was connected to the leaking of DNC emails.

The deaths of the people on the plane would seem to be candidates for inclusion on the list. Especially considering the list is saturated with names connected to Mena. One of the earliest listing, the 1987 death of two teenage boys whose bodies were found on some railroad tracks, is said to be the result of a “wrong place, wrong time” witnessing of a Mena drug-drop and reads like a scene from Breaking Bad.

Also consider that one could easily jump to the conclusion that the plane crash was the result of sabotage, and that Cruise may have been the intended target, or at least it was a warning to Cruise.

On The Other Hand

It could have easily have been an accident or mistake, but it seems that the deaths inadvertently revealed the background of some of the people who are involved in the Mena movie.

Daniel Hopsticker, author of Barry and the Boys, noted “Both men who died in the crash of a twin-engine plane in Colombia… on the shoot for Tom Cruise’s new ‘Mena’ movie have backgrounds more like those of spies, spooks, drug movers or clandestine agents than pilots on a film shoot.”

This even leaked out a little bit into the mainstream media. The british paper Guardian said that one of the victims “…was founder and president of the Los Angeles-based Helinet Technologies, a company providing aerial surveillance technology to law enforcement.”

And there is the possibility that the Seal/Mena story may get spun in a way to soften the connections to the Clintons, as a political move by the Church of Scientology in exchange for some future influence.

It would not be the first time that Scientology has been suspected of using its movie star members to influence the Clintons.

The 1998 movie adaptation of the book, Primary Colors, stared Scientology celebrity John Travolta as John Stanton — a thinly disguised parody of Bill Clinton.

The satirical novel caused a stir when it was released anonymously in 1996. It was an obvious fictionalized account of Clinton’s successful 1992 presidential campaign, with details so accurate there was speculation that it was written by an insider. It was eventually revealed that its author was weekly news magazine columnist Joe Klein, although he had previously denied this.

[Conspiratorial minded readers take note: Klein’s Wikipedia page says he is “…currently a member of the Council on Foreign Relations…”]

There were rumors that Travolta had met with Clinton and had promised to tone down his portrayal of “Stanton” in exchange for Clinton promising to use his influence to help the Church of Scientology’s status in Germany, where it was, and still is, having problems being recognized as a religion.

This even made it into Time magazine. In the 16 March 1998 issue, with John Travolta on the cover, Richard Corliss wrote:

“There were whispers that after a White House conversation with Travolta, Clinton put pressure on Germany to soften its stance toward the Church of Scientology, of which the actor is an outspoken adherent, and that in return Travolta portrayed Stanton more sympathetically. …the actor has warm memories of the chat, in which he says Clinton spoke of an old roommate who had been a Scientologist.”

So if it happened with one Clinton, it can happen with another. There are reports that Cruise has already been using his celebrity status to help Scientology in Germany.

In 2002, BBC reported “…Cruise has been lobbying officials in Germany over the country’s strong stance against Scientology.” This was in the middle of a promotional tour for the movie Vanilla Sky.

According to former high-ranking Scientologist Marky Rathburn, in 2003 Cruise used the influence of then former president Clinton to help Scientology in the United Kingdom. On a German TV show, Rathburn said “I witnessed the phone call. I was there when Tom Cruise made the phone call to Bill Clinton and spoke about contacting Blair to help the church with its charity status in the UK…”

[Be aware that as an estranged Scientologist, Rathburn is extremely biased, making him either a great source or an awful source, depending on who you talk to. The CoS has put up a “smear” website, as they do with many of their critics, to show him to be unreliable. http://whoismartyrathbun.com]

It is further reported that Cruise and Clinton met several times preceding this, including at the homes of Steven Spielberg and David Geffen.

A simple Internet search will find a Getty Image photo of Cruise and Hillary Clinton together at her 53rd birthday party.

It is fact that Cruise knows the Clintons. It is evident that Scientology will use its celebrity members’ connections for help in international affairs. It is not much of a leap to suggest that Cruise would make a deal with Hillary Clinton to keep focus away from the Clintons connections to the Mena scandal.

