In this issue:
- Bacteria and the Origins of Disease by Dr. Alan Cantwell Jr.
- The United States of Europe and the Merovingian Master Plan by Tracy Twyman
- Why is Was Time for Saddam to Go: Hidden Economics of the Iraq Wars by Al Hidell
- Dark World of Microbiology and Secret Intelligence by Gordon Thomas
- The Van Dyke Letters by Hartford Van Dyke
- Food Fights: The Myths and Truths of Genetically Engineered Food Stuff by Jeffrey M. Smith
- Satan Wants you: Anton LaVey, Jayne Mansfield and the Mystic Sixties by Gary Lachman
- Dan Brown vs. History by Martin Cannon
- What China Thinks of Us by The People’s Republic of China
Download “paranoia #35” Issue-35.pdf – Downloaded 0 times – 18 MB