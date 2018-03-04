The Mysterious Giants of Contra Costa County or Decedents of a Mysterious Chinese Fleet?

by Olav Phillips

There has long been a legend that has circulated that our mysterious “East Bay Wall,” which I discussed in a previous article, was constructed by a mysterious group of people, which inhabited our area. The group was said to have been the remnants of Chinese Admiral Zheng He’s voyage which came to our area in around 1421.

According to a recently unearthed news article, the legend may very well be true.

The news article from the Oakland Tribune, dated July 25th, 1911 purports that a seven foot tall skeleton was found in Concord while workers from the Port Costa Water Company while digging in a burial mound near the then Concord Rail Station.

While digging in the mound the workers found not only skeleton but also a large number of grave goods such as charms, pottery as well as arrowheads and other items. Some of which were thought to have been traded with indigenous groups further to the North in the Mt. Shasta region but others are of a non-native origin.

What is interesting about this article is not only the discovery of a seven foot tall skeleton, which by itself is rather odd since that would be a very large man even by today’s standards, but also the implication that several of the items of the grave site was distinctly Asian in appearance including the arrowheads which appear to have been constructed in a more Asian style of construction which the article attributed to indigenous Filipinos and not found in North America. There are also several other charms showing the same construction technique.

This discovery coupled with the long-standing rumor of the discovery of the wreck of a medieval Chinese Junk in the Sacramento River near the town of Glenn, CA some 70 years ago. It was found by several farmers hand boring a well. Apparently during the dig, they discovered some bronze items which were later identified as Chinese armor. In later years several men, using a magnetometer demonstrated the presence of an object, which resembles a Chinese Junk, some 85ft long with it how pointed upstream.

Later attempts to collection samples via drilling turned up word fragments which were Carbon 14 dated and placed the approximate age of the wreck at around 1410 to 1450 which is the same time which Zheng He’s fleet is believed to have visited our area. Additional samples revealed that the wood used to construct the ship was from the Keteleeria, a Chinese tree unknown in North America at that time and there is also the stories of Chinese porcelain be found from an apparent wreck in Bodega Bay as well as a large amount of porcelain has been found in Drake’s Bay. We also should not forget the Ming bronze plate discovered in Susanville early last century.

There are stories, their origins lost in time, of red-haired giants building the mysterious wall, but it would seem this article from 1911 would give strong credence to the idea those mysterious stone walls could have possibly been built by a Chinese fleet which came here before the time of Columbus. But it is important to remember these discoveries are not without controversy, but it is that controversy which can lead to discoveries.

So put on your hiking boots, grab a friend, and put gas in the car for you too, in your explorations, may find some remnants of a lost Chinese fleet. In the meantime you can read more about these discoveries in the new book “The Ancients Giants Who Ruled America” by Richard Dewhurst as well as “1421” by Gavin Menzies.

You can also read the original article at http://greaterancestors.com/contra-costa-county-more-than-7-feet-tall/