California Fires: Utility Fires or Something More Sinister….

by Olav Phillips

Over the last few years it appears that the state of California has fallen victim to a almost continuous onslaught of fire. There almost seems to be a new fire popping up every day and the resulting fire torches not just an acre or two but thousands or hundreds of thousands of acres destroying entire towns. In the conventional media we are told these fires start for a variety of reasons, from chains dragging on the road to unattended campfires, but perhaps the biggest villain in this story is PG&E which has been fingered at the culprit in a number of these fires. Commonly it is suggested, by the mainstream news, that faulty power lines or poor maintenance practices have put the entire PG&E power distribution network at risk, which has in turn caused the state of California to discuss forming a state run power distribution system.

While all that has been going on still others, in the alternative press, have started to discuss directed energy weapons, sabotaged smart meters and even more exotic theories. Are these the culprit in these now yearly firestorms? We may never know for sure. On either side of this argument the true source of these powerful fires are hidden beneath layers of bureaucracy and self serving interests. On the flip side there is always very scant evidence for more exotic causes. Most of those descriptions come from photos or witness accounts during the chaos of the fire approaching. But either way the method of fire ignition may not be the bigger story here.

Conventional wisdom tells us that California is drying out. It seems every year we are subject to either torrential rains or massive droughts. Just a few years ago there was an entire year where it rained once. Climate change, weather manipulation, or geologic changes – take you pick but it is indeed true there is less rainfall in California then just a generation ago. In fact Los Angeles suffered its driest winter in 2017-2018 since 2006 and the third driest since 1877. This gives you a perfect storm to start massive and uncontrolled wild fires it is true. But there’s something here which is being overlooked, timing. Now granted these fires start mostly in the mid to late summer and last into early fall which is the traditional fire season in California but they also seem to start at uncannily interesting times.

Let’s take the Mendocino Complex fire, the most catastrophic fire in the last 10 years at least. It started 7/27/2018 and ended 9/18/2018.

Our first exploration should be to see if this fire fits events based on its dates of burning and it turns out right after the fire starts is the Sabbat of Lughnasa which is typically celebrated on August 1st. Also interestingly the fire ends on September 18th which is just days before the Fall Equinox (September 23rd, 2018). Interestingly Lugh, who the feast and Sabbat commemorate fought with the Tautha De Dannan against the Formian. This oddly links other ongoing research I have done connected the presence of the Tautha De Dannan to Northern California (The site of the fire!). But I digress.

The festival of Lughnasa to the Celts, celebrates the marriage of Lugh and the Earth Mother. Lugh the sun and the Earth Mother renew their wedding vows annually during the full moon in August and invite all to gather and revel with them. Lughnasa celebrates the consummation of their sacred relationship. Celtic revealers would enjoy feasts, orgies and the sacrifice of a bull. Although human sacrifice was not speicifcally performed during this sabbat it was known to occur.

But beyond just the date and time lets take a look at the numerology of it, from the “Illuminati” occult point of view.

7 – Evolution

2+7=9 – Divine Completion / The Fall of Man

2+0+1+8=11 – Illumination / Judgement / Death of Man

7+2+7+2+0+1+8=27 – The magnification of the #9

4+5+9+1+2+3 (Total acreage burned) = 2+4 = 6 – The Number of Man

Interestingly the numerology break down suggestions the evolution and judgment of humanity then the death of humanity by fire. But lets see how the others break down..

The Thomas Fire:

The second most catastrophic with over 280,000 acres burned. It started in Santa Barbara on 12/4/2017 and ended 1/12/2018.

Interestingly this fire falls on the Winter Solstice (Sabbat), New Years Day and St. Wineblad’s day. From an occult perspective all three of these involve sacrifices of some kind.

And what about the numerology?

1+2=3 – The number of royalty

4 – The foundation number

2+0+1+7=11 – The number of destruction

1+2+4+2+0+1+7= 17 – the number of immortality

2+8+1+8+9+3= 3+0 = 3 – The number of royalty

So what is this trying to tell us? It appears to be saying the the elite’s base is powered and is trying to reach immortality through destruction or in other words – use sacrifices to become more powerful. Now it is important to note that the number of the illuminati, eight, so this may have been done by elite’s seeking to become part of the smaller more powerful cabal at the top.

The Rush Fire:

Number three, or this should be interesting, is the Rush fire which broke out in Lassen county 8/12/2012 and ended 8/31/2012. Surprise it occurred during St. Bartholomew’s Day which is known to be a Sabbat and Fire Festival. Specifically known to be a time of sacrifice by fire.

Ok should we do the numerology? Of course!

8 – The number of the sun and the sun worshipper AKA The Illuminati

1+2=3 – The number of royalty

2+0+1+2= 5 – The number which protects the illuminati from death

8+1+2+2+0+1+2= 1+6=7 – Evolution

2+7+1+9+1+1=2+1=3 – The number of royalty

Again the messages are coming clearly and fast and furiously. The illuminati and eiltes sought to protect themselves through evolution. So basically they lit a fire, burned and sacrificed things to gain evolution and they used that evolutionary step stone to protected themselves.

The Rim Fire:

Fire number four is the Rim Fire which broke out in Tuolumne County on 8/17/2013 and ended 10/27/2013. Suprisingly this was burning during not only St. Batholomew’s Day, which is a fire festival, but also the Fall Equinox.

Numbers? Sure lets do it…

8 – The number of the sun worshipper AKA The illuminati

17 – The number of immortality

2+0+1+3 = 6 – The number of man

8 +1 +7+2+0+1+3=22 – Double the number of 11 (The death of man) and the master builder

2+5+7+3+1+4=22 – Double the number of 11 (The death of man) and the master builder

The list goes on from there. Not all but many of the larger fires occurred on or around sabbat’s or major occultist holidays and the occult numerology seems to indicate an intention but just to keep things in perspective lets apply the same logic to the Apollo moon landing. We know NASA has used occult alignments in the past so lets see…

7 – Evolution

2+0=2 – The Separation from God

1+9+6+9=2+5=7 – Evolution

7+2+0+1+9+6+9=3+4=7 – Evolution

In this case you are seeing the evolution of humanity and during that evolution the separation from religion and most likely the replacement with science as the new religion. Oddly that reminds me of something I read in another place which supposedly is connected to the Illuminati – The Georgia Guide Stones.

1. Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.

2. Guide reproduction wisely — improving fitness and diversity.

3. Unite humanity with a living new language.

4. Rule passion — faith — tradition — and all things with tempered reason.

5. Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts.

6. Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court.

7. Avoid petty laws and useless officials.

8. Balance personal rights with social duties.

9. Prize truth — beauty — love — seeking harmony with the infinite.

10. Be not a cancer on the earth — Leave room for nature — Leave room for nature.

Sounds kind of like the numerology for number four (The number of foundation).

The Guide Stones also says:

“Let these be guide stones to an Age of Reason”

Again there is a strong link back to the numerology outcome of fire number four.

The Purpose of Fire

So why fire? Fire is a powerful symbol and earth element. In sone cases fire is used to cleanse or clean an area, but in others it represents action/passion/motivation/purpose – an elemental force used to drive power the soul. In this context it appears not only to be a cleansing of an area but also it symbolizes RED. The color RED, oddly enough the color used by the news to display the fire zone, is a denotation of power and is symbolic of the Devil. Wait, hold the phone… Fire, the Devil, Red? Yes, and all these symbols are being manifested during occult holidays which can and apparently are used by certain more negative occult practitioners to cleanse and embolden the outcomes of their workings.

To further describe what I am talking about in regards to the color and possible symbolic representation of fire, the Gematria code website refers to the color red as:

“The expression seeing red indicates anger and may stem not only from the stimulus of the color but from the natural flush (redness) of the cheeks, a physical reaction to anger, increased blood pressure, or physical exertion. It represents power, hence the red power tie for business people and the red carpet for celebrities and VIPs (very important people). Flashing red lights denote danger or emergency. Stop signs and stop lights are red to get the drivers’ attention and alert them to the dangers of the intersection. In some cultures, red denotes purity, joy, and celebration. Red is the color of happiness and prosperity in China and may be used to attract good luck.” – Color Selection Red “Red: Excitement, energy, passion, love, desire, speed, strength, power, heat, aggression, danger, fire, blood, war, violence, all things intense and passionate.”

It’s also important to point out the combination of these symbols, times, dates, and locations all act as force multipliers during the commission of a ritual. So by adding the red or the fire or the date you are increasing the potency of the ritual. Although it is also true that most likely the dates are related to the power being invoked because different forces reach their optimal invocation at different times or places, but at the same time these elements need to be seen holistically in the search to understand what exactly is going on.

Location, Location, Location

You know it was said once that when it comes to real estate it’s location, location, and did I mention location? Well the same could be said for these events.

In trying to dismantle what’s going on here I think the location is very important to the larger context.

A lot of the larger fires, and fires in general are taking place in Northern California. Ok there are a bunch in Southern California as well, but many of them are Northern California. Further more if you look at the very large fires then tend to be in fairly close proximity to a very controversial place, none other then Bohemian Grove. And why is that important you ask?

To answer that question you need to take a look at what Bohemian Grove is…

According to the Wikipedia:

“Bohemian Grove is a restricted 2,700-acre (1,100 ha) campground at 20601 Bohemian Avenue, in Monte Rio, California, United States, belonging to a private San Francisco–based gentlemen’s club known as the Bohemian Club. In mid-July each year, Bohemian Grove hosts a more than two-week encampment of some of the most prominent men in the world.”

It goes on to say:

The Bohemian Club’s all-male membership includes artists and musicians, as well as many prominent business leaders, government officials, former U.S. presidents, senior media executives, and people of power. Members may invite guests to the Grove. Guests may be invited to the Grove for either the “Spring Jinks” in June or the main July encampment. Bohemian Club members can schedule private day-use events at the Grove any time it is not being used for Club-wide purposes, and they are allowed at these times to bring spouses, family, and friends, although female and minor guests must be off the property by 9 or 10 pm. After 40 years of membership, the men earn “Old Guard” status, giving them reserved seating at the Grove’s daily talks, as well as other perquisites. Former U.S. president Herbert Hoover was inducted into the Old Guard on March 19, 1953; he had joined the club exactly 40 years previously. Redwood branches from the Grove were flown to the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City, where they were used to decorate a banquet room for the celebration. In his acceptance speech, Hoover compared the honor of the “Old Guard” status to his frequent role as veteran counselor to later presidents. The Club motto is “Weaving Spiders Come Not Here”, which implies that outside concerns and business deals (networking) are to be left outside. When gathered in groups, Bohemians usually adhere to the injunction, although discussion of business often occurs between pairs of members. Important political and business deals have been developed at the Grove. The Grove is particularly famous for a Manhattan Project planning meeting that took place there in September 1942, which subsequently led to the atomic bomb. Those attending this meeting included Ernest Lawrence, J. Robert Oppenheimer, the S-1 Executive Committee heads, such as the presidents of Harvard, Yale, and Princeton, along with representatives of Standard Oil and General Electric as well as various military officials. At the time, Oppenheimer was not an S-1 member, although Lawrence and Oppenheimer hosted the meeting. Grove members take particular pride in this event and often relate the story to new attendees. Other behavior at the campground has led to numerous claims and even some parody in popular culture.

I know what you’re thinking, a bunch of old guys drive to the redwoods and camp out. Least we forget that the planning for the atomic bomb that took place there! But that is not the only thing that happens there….

What is really important about that two week encampment is not just the business deals, the networking or the shenanigans which go on there. What we really need to discuss here, and what is important as a link to the fires is… wait for it….

The Cremation of Care

Originally started in 1878 in what is now Samuel P. Taylor Park, then known as Taylorville, the Bohemian Club would gather in the redwoods to for “Midsummer High Jinks” where they acted out plays, read poetry and did “other stuff.” In 1891 they performed the first Cremation of Care ritual, then called “Sacrifice in the Forest.” In 1913 the ritual was separated into its own event, same as it is today.

Fun Fact: The actual ritual is narrated by Walter Cronkite, an old guard member and well known globalist.

In 2000 now famous conspiracy agitator Alex Jones snuck into the compound and filmed the ritual set in front of a 40ft tall stone owl which Alex Jones linked to Moloch. What’s extra interesting here is that Moloch, a Canaanite god, is associated with child sacrifice through fire, yes I said fire, and war. Moloch has also been identified as BAAL and in the rabbinical tradition Moloch was seen as a bonze statue which was heated by fire where sacrificial victims were used as fuel.

“Tophet is Moloch, which was made of brass; and they heated him from his lower parts; and his hands being stretched out, and made hot, they put the child between his hands, and it was burnt; when it vehemently cried out; but the priests beat a drum, that the father might not hear the voice of his son, and his heart might not be moved.”

It all sounds perfect but there’s just one issue – Moloch was a bull, though some believe that the bull was seen as the masculine version of Moloch while the owl was seen as the feminine construct. This could be correct because the elites seem to have an obsession with owls. In fact recently deceased convicted pedophile and known Illuminati connector/fixer Jeffery Epstein apparently had a temple on his private island with owls on the roof. It’s important to also note the sundial which references Kronos, the god of time. Interestingly according to the Greek historian Cleitarchus the Carthaginians would sacrifice their children Kronos by putting them into a bronze brazier engulfed in flames.



But owls also have meanings on the various solar religions, which the elites are believed to practice, that generally refer to knowledge and death. In ancient Egypt the owl was commonly seen as accompanying the dead into the afterlife and seen as a source of the attainment of knowledge. In ancient Europe the owl was associated with Athena, the goddess of wisdom who was also known to take human sacrifices, mostly in the form of of young boys or maidens who represented an initiate group would be sacrificed. So in that context the Cremation of Care and the ritual sacrifice before the Athena owl in exchange for wisdom would be consistent. Athena also turned the mortal weaver Arachne into a weaving spider, revered by the Bohemian Club, after she insulted the gods.

But what about the fires?

Aside from the bodies of the sacrificial victims being cremated, Athena assisted Prometheus in stealing fire. Fire which eventually was given to humanity. Is it also important to point out Hephaestus, the Greek god of fire, was in love with Athena but she refused to marry him.

So Athena does have a connection to fire as well and is most likely the candidate for the representation of the owl at Bohemian Grove. This goes well with the Bohemian Club since the owl is seen by the Illuminati as a symbol of great vision and they great wisdom. It’s important to remember they see themselves as benevolent masters really just trying to help. The other thing to consider is that Athena is the goddess of war, and fire/red is the symbol of war.

Either way you look at it the fires are significant. As a force multiplier the fires in relation to their timing, location and symbolism all help.

So what’s it all mean?

Something is going on. It’s really that simple. Starting in around 2010 went went from say 10 major fires a year to 20 or more. You can argue it’s climate change and I would not disagree but I think they are being set, and I think they are being used in conjunction with a larger program or a greater “working” which is in progress. The dates, the symbolism, and the location all seem to indicate a larger event is taking place and at least for many of them the proximity to Bohemian Grove, the shady nature of events there, again argue to the larger context being that these are being started for a reason. They appear to be being used for something, the question is what and that question is still under investigation.

As conspiracy researchers or enthusiasts you are forever assaulted by errant tales of the world ending or maybe disclosure is around the corner. The reality is that we can see the tell tale signs of something happening and what it could mean but very rarely do you get the finality you want. Well the fire is being used for… I know it’s being used for something but I’m not sure what. I just know its not good. Maybe the next round coming will give us more clues but until then keep watching….