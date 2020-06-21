The Paranoid Baker – Conspiratorial Chess Pie
- June 21, 2020
- 0
One of the greatest pie recipes I ever made, and by far one of the easiest and most loved in the Chess Pie. A southern pie of mysterious origin with deep conspiratorial ties..it has a unique flavor kinda like pecan pie with no pecans? Oh and its made with vinegar but you’ll LOVE it. I told you its weird sounding and very mysterious but its AMAZING! Word to the wise… Make it, let it sit out for 24hrs and thats when its best…..
Ingredients
- ½ cup butter
- 1 cup white sugar
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract (use the real stuff….)
- 4 eggs
- 1 tablespoon cornmeal
- ¼ cup evaporated milk
- 1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar
- 1 (9 inch) unbaked pie shell
Instructions
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).
Step 2
In a large bowl, mix the butter, sugar and vanilla together. Mix in the eggs, then stir in the cornmeal, evaporated milk and vinegar until smooth.
Step 3
Bake for 10 minutes in the preheated oven, then reduce heat to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) for 40 minutes. Let cool and sit for 24hrs (on the counter)
Step 4
Cut and serve!
