The Paranoid Baker – Conspiratorial Chess Pie

One of the greatest pie recipes I ever made, and by far one of the easiest and most loved in the Chess Pie. A southern pie of mysterious origin with deep conspiratorial ties..it has a unique flavor kinda like pecan pie with no pecans? Oh and its made with vinegar but you’ll LOVE it. I told you its weird sounding and very mysterious but its AMAZING! Word to the wise… Make it, let it sit out for 24hrs and thats when its best…..

Ingredients

½ cup butter

1 cup white sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract (use the real stuff….)

4 eggs

1 tablespoon cornmeal

¼ cup evaporated milk

1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar

1 (9 inch) unbaked pie shell

Instructions

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

Step 2

In a large bowl, mix the butter, sugar and vanilla together. Mix in the eggs, then stir in the cornmeal, evaporated milk and vinegar until smooth.

Step 3

Bake for 10 minutes in the preheated oven, then reduce heat to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) for 40 minutes. Let cool and sit for 24hrs (on the counter)

Step 4

Cut and serve!

