Perfectibilists – The 18th Century Bavarian Order of the Illuminati

The shadowy Illuminati grace many pages of fiction as the sinister all-powerful group pulling the strings behind the scenes, but very little has been printed in English about the actual Enlightenment-era secret society, its activities, its members, and its legacy … until now.

First choosing the name Perfectibilists, their enigmatic leader Adam Weishaupt soon thought that sounded too bizarre and changed it to the Order of the

Illuminati.

Presenting an authoritative perspective, this definitive study chronicles the rise and fall of the fabled Illuminati, revealing their methods of infiltrating governments and education systems, and their blueprint for a successful cabal, which echoes directly forward through groups like the Order of Skull & Bones to our own era.

Describing this clandestine community in encyclopedic detail, with more than 1,000 notes, the book discusses contemporaneous accounts as well as original documents of the Illuminati themselves. Featuring biographies of more than 400 confirmed members and copiously illustrated, this book brings light to a 200-year-old mystery.