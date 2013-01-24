by John Paul Jones

Recently, a slew of books pertaining to Solomon and purporting to unravel the riddles of Freemasonry and kindred secret societies have hit the shelves of the major booksellers. Perhaps to capitalize on Dan Brown’s much hyped upcoming book, the title of which is rumored to be Solomon’s Key, books such as Turning the Solomon Key (2006) by Freemason Robert Lomas; The Shadow of Solomon (2005) by ex-Freemason Laurence Gardner; Solomon’s Power Brokers (2007) by Christopher Knight; Solomon’s Builders (2007) by Freemason and Knights Templar, Christopher Hodapp; and The Key of Solomon’s Key (2006) by Freemason Lon Milo Duquette, seek to quench the growing thirst for truth in the wasteland of lies.

Not surprisingly, these tomes fail to dispel the darkness surrounding Solomonic magic which, according to its practitioners, is the key that unlocks the door to communication with spirits, both demonic and otherwise; thus, leading some to ask if the keys of Solomon aren’t those that will be used to unlock the doors of a bottomless pit or Pandora’s Box. In any case, the cloak of secrecy surrounding Solomonic magic, as used in Kabbalistic Freemasonry, is not in any way lifted by lifting the covers of such books.

Conspicuously absent from these books is any mention of the key fact that the numerological signature of Solomon’s Seal is 6-6-6, a number triad having great import both to Christians, who consider it a sinister number pertaining to the number of the Beast as described in St. John’s Apocalypse, and to Kabbalistic rabbis who consider the number positive, containing “lofty messianic potential.”

Geometrical Synthesis

Kabbalist Z’ev ben Shimon Halevi, author of An Introduction to the Cabalist Tree of Life, informs us that the Kabbalah is the “inner teaching of Judaism.” According to Mackey’s Encyclopedia of Freemasonry, Kabbalah teaches white and black magic, spells and incantations, performed with symbols and numerology. Central among those symbols is the hexagram, or “Solomon’s Seal” as it’s called in Freemasonry.

As a “geometrical synthesis of the whole occult doctrine,” Solomon’s Seal signifies the distinguishing dogma of occultism: the belief in the needfulness of both good and evil as two mutually dependent and complementary aspects of nature and of nature’s god. The two triangles interlocked, one white and the other black, signify the mingling of opposites in nature: male and female, error and truth, evil and good. Both genesis and eschaton (beginning and end) are signified by the unity of the two triangles representing the light and dark side of the force, or god, from whence all came and to which all evolve.

Nineteenth century Freemason and Kabbalist, Eliphas Levi, explained his drawing of “the great symbol of Solomon” (shown on page __) as, “The Double Triangle of Solomon, represented by the two Ancients of the Kabalah; the Macroprosopus and the Microprosopus; the God of Light and the God of Reflections; of mercy and vengeance; the white Jehovah and the black Jehovah. (Levi, Transcendental Magic, Samuel Weiser, Inc. 1896, p.xii.)

Unlike Christian dualism, where good and evil are seen as incommensurable and mutually exclusive powers, and where evil will be utterly annihilated in the eschaton, Kabbalist dualism holds that good and evil are two equally powerful and substantial sides of the same eternal force—just as, in the Hindu religion, Shiva the Destroyer is seen as forever equal to Vishnu the Preserver. Christianity eludes assimilation into the occult matrix insofar as it holds to the contrary dogma, one stated plainly in the Bible: “God is light and in Him there is no darkness at all.” (1 John 1:5) The crucifix, as a symbol of this truth, remains a stick in the proverbial “All Seeing Eye.”

Rosicrucian Kabbalists, in a feckless effort to symbolically leap-frog this stumbling stone, removed Christ from the cross, supplanting the King of kings with a rose; thus forming an androgynous rosy-cross, where the rose signifies secrecy—the feminine or passive principle—and the cross, long used in the occult world to signify the male principle. The Catholic crucifix, so transmuted, became the rosy-cross of Rosicrucianism, which is but one among many symbolical synonyms of Solomon’s Seal and the schizoid embolism, so to speak, engendered by the process of its paradigm.1

Freemason Albert Churchward wrote of the hexagram with an eye in the center:

The interpretation, therefore, of this symbol, sign, or ideograph is Horus (T.G.O.U.T.U.), the Eternal Lord of the North and South [as represented by the two triangles], the Great Judge, Unerring, Just, and True, Lord of the All-Seeing Eye. (Churchward, The Arcana of Freemasonry, p 174-175)

One might reasonably doubt the unerring justice of a god whose ideograph emblematically equalizes truth and lie. The Jesuit Archbishop and Bishop of Port Louis presented a succinct and telling description of what the Kabbalah really teaches:

As our readers know, the Jewish Cabalists have reversed the value of words, in order to turn away their followers from the truth: Thus, for example, God signifies Satan and Satan – God. Good is evil. Virtue is vice and vice virtue. Truth is lies and lies are truth. Light is darkness and darkness light. Revelation is obscuranticism and obscuranticism is revelation. Religion is superstition and superstition religion. (The Plot Against The Church, Maurice Pinay, p. 562.)

Orwellian Newspeak

This is a perfect description of “doublethink,” as described in George Orwell’s famous novel 1984:

The key word here is blackwhite. Like so many Newspeak words, this word has two mutually contradictory meanings. Applied to an opponent, it means the habit of impudently claiming that black is white, in contradiction to the plain facts. Applied to a Party member, it means loyal willingness to say that black is white when Party discipline demands this. But it means also the ability to believe that black is white, and more, to know that black is white, and to forget that one has ever believed the contrary. This demands a continuous alteration of the past [on an individual level, forgetfulness, i.e., amnesia, hypnotism, dissociative disorder, repression] made possible by the system of thought which really embraces all the rest, and which is known in Newspeak as doublethink. [Brackets mine.]

So defined, doublethink is a state of mind and modus operandi that epitomizes the Kabbalistic mind set and its dialectical process, as symbolized by the hexagram, where the two triangles pointing in opposite directions represent the process of merging truth and falsehood, morality and immorality, consciousness and unconsciousness, etc. This dialectical process combines thesis (white triangle) and antithesis (black triangle) into synthesis (Solomon’s Seal, i.e., “blackwhite”). As a process exemplified by Solomon’s Seal, doublethink is simply Masonic mind control: the hexing and hoodwinking of the human mind through alchemical processing, Solomonic magic, and Masonic mystagogy.

Eliphas Levi explained the symbolism of Solomon’s Seal as follows: “The number six is represented in the Qabalah by the double triangles of Solomon, which are brought together and given a common center representing seven.”

In other words, two equilateral triangles, pointing in opposite directions, are precariously joined at the apex, tip to tip, forming an hourglass symbol of six sides; thus signifying incompleteness, imperfection, and instability, as well as Time (Chronos): the cannibal god Saturn. These are brought together, despite any reluctance on the part of good to be yoked with evil, to interlock such that they have a common center, signifying seven: the number of completion, perfection, and stability. This forms the “sixagram,” or Seal of Solomon: the timeless occult icon of equilibrium.

We see, then, by way of this simple artifice of false analogy, compromise is canonized, integrity is anathematized, and the coerced copulation or cooperation of good with evil is extolled as redemptive rather than reviled as rape and robbery.

The word “blackwhite” is key because it subtly alludes to the perpetrators of the process. The black and white chessboard design of the mosaic tile on Masonic lodge floors is symbolically synonymous with Solomon’s Seal and the Qabalist dualsim it represents. As we will try to briefly suggest here, Talmudic-Kabbalistic Judaism, which is the foundation of Freemasonry and its kindred secret societies, remains now, as it was throughout much of history, the ideological power base behind the Cryptocracy, or shadow government, whose inversion of values is verbally expressed in doublespeak: “Freedom is Slavery” or “Perpetual War for Perpetual Peace.”

It’s likely no coincidence that in Orwell’s 1984, the great bureaucracies of the super spy state are housed in gigantic pyramid-shaped buildings—a more obvious symbolic signature of the Brotherhood is hard to imagine. Nor is it likely coincidence that the Ministry of Love, where dissidents are tortured, lacks windows, as do Masonic temples as a general rule. In reply to a question posed by the protagonist, Winston Smith, the antagonist O’Brien replies:

Does the Brotherhood exist? That Winston, you will never know. If we choose to set you free when we have finished with you, and if you live to be 90-years old, still you will never learn whether the answer to that question is yes or no. As long as you live, it will be a riddle in your mind.

In Winston’s mind, the Brotherhood was something good, an inscrutable secret society led by Emmanuel Goldstein that eluded Big Brother’s all-seeing eye by communicating cryptically. The leader of the underground resistance, Emmanuel Goldstein, inspired hope, but unbeknownst to Winston, it was a false hope fabricated by Big Brother. Goldstein was a spy; non-existent, and in any case nowhere to be seen except on Telescreens. The Brotherhood was a fraud, and Winston Smith was a dupe. Even so, the Brotherhood did exist, although it wasn’t at all the kind of Brotherhood Winston had so desperately wanted to believe in, or so the reader is left to surmise at the end of Orwell’s book.

Information Awareness Office

Perhaps, then, Orwell understood that behind the all-seeing eye of Big Brother is the Kabbalist occult Brotherhood, the invisible Masonic Empire, or “the synagogue of Satan,” as Pope Pius IX called it, whose ghastly plan to incarnate the all-seeing eye of their god, the Grand Architect of Freemasonry (T.G.A.O.T.U.), into physical form is what Orwell evidently foresaw and described in his novel. In any case, it’s hard to find a more succinct or compelling description than that described in Orwell’s 1984 of what, in fact, manifested in November 2002 as the Information Awareness Office:

Any sound that Winston made, above the level of a very low whisper, would be picked up by it… There was of course no way of knowing whether you were being watched at any given moment… You had to live—did live, from habit that became instinct—in the assumption that every sound you made was heard and, except in darkness, every movement scrutinized.

But how did Orwell see so clearly and so early what, in fact, seems to be manifesting so many years later, even if only in its embryonic form? In “Net Spies” (1999), Andrew Gauntlett questioned the suspiciously sanguine hype of the 1990s about the Internet as the last bastion of free speech and anonymity:

Far from being a tool for empowerment, the Web is threatening to become a pervasive observer. Silently watching, recording and analyzing the population, it will dutifully alert its shadowy masters to those individuals that it considers to be of interest.

In “TROLL Cams: The All-Seeing Eyes of GOG”2 (first written in 1999), we tried to explain exactly how the scenario described by Orwell and others was being implemented by the Cryptocracy. In a November 14, 2002 Op-ed (after “TROLL Cam” had been approved for publication in August 2001), William Safire, formerly a writer for the New York Times, described the shadowy plans of Admiral Poindexter to implement an Orwellian surveillance system to be run by the Information Awareness Office (IAO), the logo of which, amazingly enough, used the all-seeing eye of the Judeo-Masonic Brotherhood.

The acronym of the agency, IAO, likewise pointed to Cabalist conspirators: “This name I.A.O. is qabalistically identical with that of The Beast and with his number 666, so that he who invokes the former also invokes the latter,” wrote Aleister Crowley, in Magick in Theory and Practice (Chapter I). In A New Encyclopedia of Freemasonry, A.E. Waite wrote, “Siva is the Babylonian Bel, identical with the Sun-god I A O, and as represented by Lithoi or Pillars.” (According the Godwin’s Cabalistic Encyclopedia, the Kabbalistic number of the Sun is 666.)

Though Safire’s piece was tucked inconspicuously in the back of the newspaper, it was arguably the biggest news story of the decade, if not the century:

If the Homeland Security Act is not amended before passage, here is what will happen to you: Every purchase you make with a credit card, every magazine subscription you buy and medical prescription you fill, every Website you visit and e-mail you send or receive, every academic grade you receive, every bank deposit you make, every trip you book and every event you attend—all these transactions and communications will go into what the Defense Department describes as “a grand virtual, centralized database.”

To this computerized dossier on your private life from commercial sources, add every piece of information that government has about you—passport application, driver’s license and bridge toll records, judicial and divorce records, complaints from nosey neighbors to the F.B.I., your lifetime paper trail plus the latest hidden camera surveillance — and you have the supersnoop’s dream: a “Total Information Awareness” about every U.S. citizen. This is not some Orwellian scenario. It is what will happen to your personal freedom in the next few weeks if John Poindexter gets the unprecedented power he seeks.

The Brotherhood

According to John Daniel, author of Scarlet and the Beast, Orwell was not only a British intelligence agent, but was a member of a Kabbalistic Masonic secret society called the Golden Dawn. The Golden Dawn was founded in 1888, the same year as the Jack the Ripper murders, by Freemasons who were deeply involved in Kabbalah:

Simultaneously with the publication of the Qabalah in 1887, he [MacGregor Mathers, founder of the Golden Dawn] received instructions from his occult teachers to prepare what was eventually to become his esoteric school. In this connection were associated with him the late Dr. Woodman and the late Dr. Wynn-Wescott, both eminent Masons and Qabalists.”3 Aleister Crowley, Freemason and main mystagogue of the O.T.O., which is arguably the world’s most dangerous secret society, initiated Orwell into the Kabbalistic order. Daniel:

In the 1920s Aleister Crowley inducted Freemason George Orwell (1903-1950) into the drug cult lodge of the Golden Dawn. Orwell was so overcome with the evil planned for America by this diabolical new age order that he felt compelled to write a novel as a warning to America. Two years before he died he finished this work, entitled 1984. The year of the title had nothing to do with a prophetic timetable, but was picked by Orwell by reversing 1948, the year of the book’s completion. Like so many ‘insiders’ (i.e., those who are privy to information about the machinations of the conspirators), Orwell could not keep this devilish secret, nor could he directly expose it upon penalty of death. Therefore, Orwell published his novel after the death of Aleister Crowley in 1947.

The Brotherhood, Orwell suggested in 1984, would stop short of nothing, not even terrorism, to implement its plan. The chief conspirator queries a young woman who wants to join the Big Brotherhood:

Are you prepared to give your life? To commit murder? To commit acts of sabotage which may cause the death of hundreds of innocent people? To betray your country to foreign powers? To cheat, to forge, to blackmail, to corrupt the minds of children, to distribute habit-forming drugs, to encourage prostitution, to disseminate venereal diseases; to do anything which is likely to cause demoralization.

In his book, Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare, Michael A. Hoffman relates how Masonic alchemy posited the great goals necessary to immanentize the eschaton.4 One is the Creation and Destruction of Primordial Matter, an epic event, says Hoffman, which transpired at the Trinity Site, White Sands, NM, when the first atomic mushroom cloud darkened the horizon. The new darkness made visible in the distance was nuclear terrorism, arguably the only terror atrocious enough to cause liberty-loving people to capitulate completely to tyranny and look to Big Brother’s digital all-seeing eye for salvation from the “Sum Of All Fears.”

A Masonic obelisk now stands in the desert tomb of Trinity to commemorate the historic firestorm that unleashed technological and psychological repercussions as irreversible and inexorable as the rippling waves of radioactive dust. Arguably, on that spot in one great plume of smoke and fire, IAO, a ghastly trinity, pierced the womb of the world to plant its sickening seed.

Like a nail in the coffin of the world as we knew it, the monument obtrudes obscenely from the belly of the earth, piercing the sky with evil omen: “Behold,” said Shiva, “I am now become Death; the destroyer of worlds.”

©2007 John Paul Jones. John is a computer programmer and freelance writer from Denver, Colorado, who has had several programs published in national computer magazines and CD-ROMs. Heis the author of “What Evil Is and Why It Matters,” Paranoia (Issue 33), and the expose “TROLL Cams: The All-Seeing Eyes of GOG (Global Occult Government)” Paranoia (Issue 28), which was also published in Paranoia‘s The New Conspiracy Reader (2004).

Further Reading

Daniel, John, Scarlet and the Beast, Vols. I, II, & III, Jon Kregel, 1994.

Dillon, George, Freemasonry As The Hidden Power Behind Communism, 1884.

Friend, Thomas, Fallen Angel: Untold Story of Jimmy Page and Led Zeppelin, Gabriel Publications, 2002.

Hoffman, Michael A., Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare, Independent History and Research (reprint) 2001.

Heimbichner, Craig, Blood On The Altar, Independent History and Research, 2005.

Marrs, Texe, Project L.U.C.I.D., Living Truth, 1996.

Marrs, Texe, Codex Magica,Living Truth, 2006.

Pinay, Maurice, The Plot Against The Church (www.catholicvoice.co.uk/pinay/), 1962.

Pope Leo XIII, Humanum Genus. 1884.

Pranaitis, Rev. I. B. (1892) The Talmud Unmasked: The Secret Rabbinical Teachings Concerning Christians, Kessinger, 2006.

Salza, John, Masonry Unmasked: An Insider Reveals the Secrets of the Lodge, Our Sunday Visitor, 2006.

“Surveillance Nation,” Dan Farmer, Technology Review, April 2003.

“The Eye Is Watching,” Joe Sansone, US Daily, 11/30/02.

“You Are A Suspect,” Safire, William, New York Times, November 2002.

www.destroyfreemasonry.com

Footnotes

1. For a critique of Qabalist dualism see Jones, “What Evil Is and Why It Matters,” Paranoia, Fall 2003, and Heimbichner’s talk on “The Occult Philosophy and the Double Mind,” www.revisionisthistory.org.

2. Jones, “TROLL Cams: The All-Seeing Eyes of GOG (Global Occult Government).” Paranoia, Winter 2002. Issue 28.

3. Moina Mathers, wife of Freemason MacGregor Mathers, author of the Kabbalah Unveiled, where the quote occurs as a prefatory remark in an edition of Mather’s Kabbala Unveiled, as quoted from secondary source: Fallen Angel: The Untold Story of Jimmy Page and Led Zeppelin.

4. Wikipedia: “To immanentize the eschaton means trying to bring about the eschaton (transcendent, spiritual, or future; the end of days) in the immanent (present or material) world.”