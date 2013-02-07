Now Available – The Men That Don’t Fit In (PDF)

by Roderick A. Mac Kenzie III

The factual history of a rogues life from 1934 to 1967 which includes the very interesting period of the pre-Cuban revolution, the post-Cuban revolution and times of intrigue and covert action as well as adventures around the defense industrial security command spooks, characters, the outfit, the Cuban Affairs Department, with the sonus insiders view of Circus, Carnival & Outdoor Amusements life.

Click here to download this amazing PDF!