Did China’s Chenge-2 Find a Hidden Moonbase?

There is a recent image making the rounds which apparently shows a moonbase complete with runways. The image comes to us via the ADG group out of the UK. According to ADG the image was sent to them by a whistle blower who has provided multiple high resolution images apparently taken by the Chenge-2 probe sent up by China.

The image is not without controversy. After initially posting the image, ADG located a NASA image of the area which does not show the moonbase. Is this NASA airbrushing that they are so famous for or a hoax? The jury is still out but if real the image is amazing in its detail and clarity. So for now we will present you both images and you can decide. For us, I think it could swing either way but we will continue to follow this.

ADG Image

The NASA Image