BREAKING NEWS
Home / Alternative 3 / Did China’s Chenge-2 Find a Hidden Moonbase?

Did China’s Chenge-2 Find a Hidden Moonbase?

There is a recent image making the rounds which apparently shows a moonbase complete with runways.  The image comes to us via the ADG group out of the UK.  According to ADG the image was sent to them by a whistle blower who has provided multiple high resolution images apparently taken by the Chenge-2 probe sent up by China.

The image is not without controversy.  After initially posting the image, ADG located a NASA image of the area which does not show the moonbase.  Is this NASA airbrushing that they are so famous for or a hoax?  The jury is still out but if real the image is amazing in its detail and clarity. So for now we will present you both images and you can decide. For us, I think it could swing either way but we will continue to follow this.

For more information please check out http://adguk.com/  you can also find out more about the Secret Space Program and the End Game of the Breakaway civilization in my new book “The Secret Space Age” which also has some stunning photos of moon and mars bases.

 

ADG Image

Alien, base, Aliens, building, structure, moon, surface, ancient, China, Chang'e 2, mission, announcement, Chinese, discovered, found, ET, W56, luna, lunar, apollo, NASA, ufo, sightingScreen Shot 2012-02-20 at 3.26.52 PM

 

Screen Shot 2014-08-14 at 1.47.34 AM

The NASA Image

3085_med

 

 

 

 

 

 

One comment

  1. Farah
    April 1, 2017 at 9:59 am

    The enlarged NASA image appears to have ravines, interestingly. Was surface water in the moon’s past life?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

GET PARANOIA FOR JUST $1.99 PER ISSUE!
The views expressed in the articles are those of the author / researcher and do not necessarily represent the views of PARANOIA Magazine, The Anomalies Network LLC, Staff or related entities.
Translate »
Visit Us On TwitterVisit Us On FacebookCheck Our Feed