by Andrew Arnett

(https://andrewarnett.me)

If UFOs exist [52% of Americans believe aliens exist] then, it is reasonable to ask, ‘Where do they come from?’ Most commonly, and for obvious reasons, people will answer — UFOs come from outer space. That’s a give me. However, many UFOs have also been spotted flying out of large bodies of water. This prompts some to theorize that UFOs originate from beneath the oceans, or even, from inside the earth itself [read: hollow earth theory].

But there is still another school of thought, which states that, aliens are inter-dimensional beings. This theory is understandably harder to fathom, due to our linear mode of thinking and four dimensional conditioning. Yet, this would help explain some of the more perplexing questions related to the phenomenon, including, why they are so hard to spot with the naked eye, or even, radar.

100 years ago, in the year 1918, English writer/psychic/occultist Aleister Crowley, whilst holed up in a rented apartment on Central Park West in New York City, conducted a series of magickal experiments. According to occult lore, those operations opened an inter-dimensional portal, a gateway if you will, allowing beings, commonly referred to as ‘grey aliens,’ entry into our world.

The Amalantrah Workings

Aleister Crowley arrived in America just shortly after the outbreak of World War 1, fleeing England on the ill-fated British ocean liner Lusitania. After several jaunts across the States, Crowley took up residence in New York and, in September 1917, shacked up with one Roddie Minor, a married woman whom Crowley describes as “big, muscular and sensual,” and in possession of a “well-developed clairvoyant faculty.”

Roddie would serve Crowley as his “scarlet woman,” and together, the two embarked upon ceremonial sex magick rituals, in an attempt to open a trans dimensional doorway for the purpose of communion with discarnate intelligences. Conducted from January to March of 1918, the Amalantrah Working would bear fruit in a number of ways.

During the rituals, while under the heady influences of opium and hashish, Roddie would relate to Crowley a series of visions involving a king, a small boy and a wizard, who went by the name of Amalantrah. This wizard imparted to them a cryptic message, to “find the egg.”

In addition, Crowley himself claims to have made contact, with an entity named Lam, from which he made a remarkable drawing. Crowley insists the artwork is a portrait and drawn from real life, though a portrait of what? That is the matter in question and, the subject of some dispute.

Crowley took his invocations seriously, never dismissing them as mere hallucinations, even when derived through hallucinogenic drugs.

John Symonds, in The Great Beast, writes that Crowley “made no attempt to interpret this material in terms of unconsciousness. To him the characters and incidents of mescal visions were more real than anything reality or the ego could provide. He would not have been surprised to meet . . . Amalantrah strolling down 5th Avenue. The wizard would have descended onto the plane of illusion, that is all.”

Crowley’s portrait of Lam undoubtedly bears a striking resemblance to the ubiquitous ‘grey alien’ referenced in pop culture today and, to the best of our knowledge, represents the first depiction of such an entity in modern times.

The portrait went on public display for the first time at Crowley’s 1919 Dead Souls exhibit, held in Greenwich Village, New York. Later that year, the drawing was published in The Equinox III, No. I, at the front of a Crowley penned commentary on H.P. Blavatsky’s The Voice of the Silence.

Below the picture, an inscription reads: “LAM is the Tibetan word for the Way or Path, and LAMA is He who Goethe, the specific title of the Gods of Egypt, the Treader of the Path, in Buddhistic phraseology. Its numerical value is 71, the number of this book.”

In one of those serendipitous quirks of history, Crowley ended up giving the Lam portrait, in 1945, to his heir apparent and eventual British head of O.T.O. (Thelemite religion), Kenneth Grant, who would in turn take the football-shaped headed extraterrestrial, and run with it.

Kenneth Grant and Typhonian O.T.O.

It didn’t take long for Grant to make some changes to Crowley’s Ordo Templi Orientis (O.T.O.) and, after he founded the London-based New Isis Lodge in 1954, Grant began to tinker with Crowley’s Thelemite teachings by mixing in some H.P. Lovecraft influences and a heavy dose of extraterrestrial themes.

Grant issued a manifesto declaring the discovery of an extraterrestrial “Sirius/Set” current emanating from Nuit, a newly discovered trans-Plutonian planet (also named by Crowley in The Book of the Law). Karl Germer, American head of the O.T.O., would have none of it and, promptly expelled Grant from the O.T.O.

Grant evened the score when, upon Germer’s death in 1969, declared himself Outer Head of the O.T.O. This claim was disputed by the then current American head, one Grady McMurtry, resulting in a schism, with Grant’s order renamed Typhonian Ordo Templi Orientis.

In Typhonian O.T.O., emphasis was placed upon “construction of a magical formula” for establishing communion and contact with “the Magical Entity known as Lam.” To this end, Grant penned The Lam Statement, with Crowley’s portrait of Lam being used as a “Yantra,” or the visual focus, wherin “entry may be effected by projecting consciousness through the eyes.”

The name Lam, in turn, would be used as the “Mantra.” A magical procedure was then set forth for one to invoke Lam and “enter the egg.” The procedure is as follows:

1. Sit in silence before the portrait.

2. Invoke mentally by silent repetition of the Name.

3. If response is felt to be positive, but not before, enter the Egg and merge with That which is within and look out through the entity’s eyes on what appears now to the votary an alien world. (Adumbrations of identity with Lam may be experienced as a strong sense of the unreality, or unfamiliarity, of the ’objective’ universe.)

4. Seal the Egg, i.e. close the eyes of Lam and await developments.

5. At the first sign of stress or fatigue, return to mundane consciousness by opening the eyes and by oozing out of the Egg in a form determined by the experiences within.

6. Perform, astrally, the Banishing Ritual of the Pentagram of Earth, at the Eight Spaces, and record all experiences in detail, paying particular attention to lunar phases (celestial and, where applicable, terrestrial), and any physiological phenomena accompanying the experience.

The Portal Opens Wider

The most significant aspect of The Lam Statement, and in turn, Crowley’s Amalantrah Working, is that contact with an extraterrestrial entity, rather than being a passive event, can be an act of will, initiated by a human. This is called, by Ufologists, a Close Encounter of the 5th Kind (CE-5).

This method shares a lot in common with the practices of CSETI (Center for the Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence). Led by Dr. Steven M. Greer, this group uses a set of protocols, one being “thought,” to make contact with aliens. Curiously, this technique, called Coherent Thought Sequencing, was discovered in 1973, approximately the same time (1972) that The Lam Statement was published.

These techniques may represent ways in which portals are opened onto other dimensions.

In 1946, rocket scientist Jack Parsons, with the aid of L. Ron Hubbard (founder of Dianetics), performed the Babylon Working, a continuation of the Amalantrah Working. This resulted, according to Thelemites, in yet another inter-dimensional portal opening, or maybe even, a widening of the gateway first discovered by Crowley.

In the Babylon Working, Parsons wasn’t trying to contact Lam, but rather, the Whore of Babylon herself, which would help him summon, a Moon Child. Apparently, someone forgot to close the door behind them.

According to Kenneth Grant, “The Babylon Workings began just prior to the wave of unexplained Ariel phenomenon now recalled as the Great Flying Saucer Flap. Parsons opened a door and something flew in.”

Certainly, 1947 saw, in UFO terms, all hell break loose, starting with the Kenneth Arnold UFO sightings over Mt. Rainier, Washington, on June 24, 1947. And then of course, later that summer, the notorious Roswell, New Mexico, alleged UFO crash and retrieval of alien bodies. Since then, there has been a steady stream of UFO sightings worldwide, wth no let up, to this day.

Gateways, Stargates and Ancient Aliens

Is there evidence extant, prior to modern times, supporting the claim that aliens existed? There is, indeed, a plethora of such evidence and, it turns out, such documents indicate that Crowley is not the first person to open an inter-dimensional gateway, after all.

Going back in time, to the Middle Ages, we find in Britain, a peculiar gentleman by the name of John Dee, who was astronomer, mathematician, and advisor to Queen Elizabeth 1. With the help of a skryer named Edward Kelley, Dee made contact, through a system of Enochian magic, with ‘Angelic’ beings whom he described as “little men” that moved about in a ‘fiery cloud.’

The terms ‘UFO’ and ‘aliens’ didn’t exist back then, of course, but it sure sounds like Dee and Kelley were talking about that very thing. What is even more interesting are descriptions, made in the Apocryphal Book of Enoch, which Dee references, of alien-like beings, called ‘Watchers,’ and what seem to be, acts of alien abduction:

“And I Enoch was blessing the Lord of majesty and the King of the ages, and lo! the Watchers called me — Enoch the scribe — and said to me: “Enoch, thou scribe of righteousness, go, declare to the Watchers of the heaven who have left the high heaven, the holy eternal place, and have defiled themselves with women, and have done as the children of earth do, and have taken unto themselves wives: ‘Ye have wrought great destruction on the earth: And ye shall have no peace nor forgiveness of sin: and inasmuch as they delight themselves in their children, The murder of their beloved ones shall they see, and over the destruction of their children shall they lament, and shall make supplication unto eternity, but mercy and peace shall ye not attain.”

(1 Enoch 12.3–8)

There is a hypothesis referred to as the ancient astronaut theory which asserts that extraterrestrial intelligences have visited earth through stargates and inter-dimensional portals since the dawn of time, even having a hand in creating the human species itself.

Erich von Daniken, author and proponent of the ancient astronauts theory, writes, in the introduction to his best selling book Chariots of the Gods:

“I claim that our forefathers received visits from the universe in the remote past, even though I do not yet know who these extraterrestrial intelligences were or from which planet they came. I nevertheless proclaim that these ‘strangers’ annihilated part of mankind existing at the time and produced a new, perhaps the first, homo sapiens.”

(Chariot of the Gods, pp. 2)

From Egypt to Hayu Marca in Peru, ancient stargates abound, scattered across the face of the earth and, according to some, serving at one time or another, as portals for the “gods” to enter into our world.

Who You Gonna Call?

Returning now, back to the future, we are left to ponder what significance, if any, this 100th anniversary of the Amalantrah Working portends? Will we be facing a demonic shape-shifting demigod bent on destruction of the human race, such as Ghostbuster’s Zuul, who entered through a portal located on the upper West Side of Manhattan?

Coincidentally, in the 1984 Ghostbusters movie, the haunted apartment in which Dana Barrett (Sigourney Weaver) lived, designed as a gateway to summon the Sumerian god Gozer, was located at 55 Central Park West. Crowley performed his Amalantrah Working at 9 Central Park West, just a few blocks away.

Of course, we don’t have to turn to Hollywood to give validity to our story. In December, the New York TImes revealed that the Pentagon has been pumping millions of tax dollars into a black project tasked with the responsibility to investigate the UFO phenomena. CEO Robert Bigelow, the top coordinator for the project, told 60 Minutes that “There has been and is an existing ET presence (on earth).”

Take a look at Bigelow’s aerospace company’s logo — does it look familiar? It looks to us a lot like Crowley’s portrait of Lam, painted 100 years ago. Is it a coincidence that ET/Lam has, at this moment in history, gone mainstream? Perhaps it’s no coincidence at all.