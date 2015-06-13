Paranet Continuum Winter 1993
- Five Global Principles of Ufology
- Anderson Admits Phone Forgery
- British Ufology
- Australian Crop Circles
- Poltergeist Agents Part 2
- High Strangeness in New York: The “Linda” Abduction Case
- Attempted Murder vs. The Politics of Ufology
- The Politics of Torquemada: Earth Calling Hansen’s Planet
