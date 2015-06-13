BREAKING NEWS
Paranet Continuum Winter 1993

Paranet Continuum Winter 1993

  • Five Global Principles of  Ufology
  • Anderson Admits Phone Forgery
  • British Ufology
  • Australian Crop Circles
  • Poltergeist Agents Part 2
  • High Strangeness in New York: The “Linda” Abduction Case
  • Attempted Murder vs. The Politics of Ufology
  • The Politics of Torquemada: Earth Calling Hansen’s Planet

