PARANOIA #34

In this issue:

Tolkein’s Seven Stars: Planet X Symbology in the Tarot and the Lord of the Rings
The SARS Virus: Bioterrorism & the MEdia
Messages from Space: A Chronology of Anomalous Radio Signals
The Suppressed Teachings of Gnosticism
Dead but Dreaming: Lovecraft’s Cthulu Reinterpreted as Sumerian/Atlantian Kings
The Mormon Masonic Connection
Saucers & Soldiers: The Amazon Scenario Examined
The Montauk Project & Physics Run Amok

 

Download “paranoia #34” Issue-34.pdf – Downloaded 37 times – 39 MB

