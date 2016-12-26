In this issue:

Tolkein’s Seven Stars: Planet X Symbology in the Tarot and the Lord of the Rings

The SARS Virus: Bioterrorism & the MEdia

Messages from Space: A Chronology of Anomalous Radio Signals

The Suppressed Teachings of Gnosticism

Dead but Dreaming: Lovecraft’s Cthulu Reinterpreted as Sumerian/Atlantian Kings

The Mormon Masonic Connection

Saucers & Soldiers: The Amazon Scenario Examined

The Montauk Project & Physics Run Amok

Download “paranoia #34” Issue-34.pdf – Downloaded 37 times – 39 MB