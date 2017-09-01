SPACE TIME CONTINUUM WITH TERENCE MCKENNA: ALIEN DREAMTIME

WARNING!

The following pages contain the words to the Space Time Continuum / Alien

Dreamtime album and are to be used as reference material after the album

has been smealed, grokked, or otherwise brainally infused. Do yourself a

favor and discontinue further reading of these pages if you have not first

listened to the album.

You have been warned.

Alien Dreamtime was a multi media event recorded live on February

26th/27th 1993 at the Transmission theater, San Francisco, Ca. A video of

this event produced by Rose-X media house is available through City of

Tribes Communications 63 Fountain st, SF, Ca 94114. The didgeridoo is

played with the greatest respect for all the aboriginal people of

Australia and the spirit of all first world people. All tracks published

by Space Monkey.

Archaic Revival

Allright… tonight, for your edification and amusement… three

raves, two interregnums. Visions by Rose X. Didgeredoo, Stephen Kent.

And sound by Space Time. Words and ideas by Terence McKenna. Rap one:

The Archaic Revival.

History is ending, because the dominator culture has led the human

species into a blind alley. And as the inevitable chaostrophe approaches,

people look for metaphors and answers. Every time a culture gets into

trouble, it casts itself back into the past looking for the last sane

moment it ever knew. And the last sane moment we ever knew was on the

plains of Africa, 15,000 years ago, rocked in cradle of the great horned

mushroom goddess before history. Before standing armies, before slavery

and property, before warfare and phonetic alphabets and monotheism.

Before, before, before. And this is where the future is taking us.

Because the secret faith of the 20th century is not modernism. The secret

faith of the 20th century is nostalgia for the archaic, nostalgia for the

Paleolithic, and that gives us body piercing, abstract expressionism,

surrealism, jazz, rock and roll, and Catastrophe Theory. The 20th century

mind is nostalgic for the paradise that once existed on the

mushroom-dotted plains of Africa, where the plant-human symbiosis occurred

that pulled us out of the animal body and into the tool-using,

culture-making, imagination-exploring creature that we are.

And why does this matter? It matters because it chose that the

way out is back, and that the future is a forward escape into the past.

This is what the psychedelic experience means. Its a doorway out of

history and into the wiring under the board in eternity. And I tell you

this because if the community understands what it is that holds it

together, the community will be better able to streamline itself for

flight into hyperspace. Because what we need is a new myth. What we need

is a new true story that tells us where were going in the universe. And

that true story is that the ego is a product of pathology and that when

psilocybin is regularly part of the human experience, the ego is

suppressed. And the suppression of the ego means the defeat of the

dominators, the materialists, the product peddlers. Psychedelics return

us to the inner worth of the self, to the importance of feeling immediate

experience. And nobody can sell that to you and nobody can buy it from

you, so the dominator culture is not interested in the felt presence of

immediate experience. But thats what holds the community together. And

as we break out of the silly myths of science and the infantile obsessions

of the marketplace, what we discover through the psychedelic experience is

that in the body– in the body– there are Niagara of beauty, alien

beauty, alien dimensions that are part of the self, the richest part of life.

I think of going to the grave without having a psychedelic

experience, like going to the grave without having sex. It means that you

never figured out what it was all about. The mystery is in the body, and

the way the body works itself into nature. What the archaic revival means

is shamanism, ecstasy, orgiastic sexuality, and the defeat of the three

enemies of the people, and the three enemies of the people are pechemony,

monogamy, and monotony. And if you get them on the run, you have the

dominators sweating, folks. Because that means that youre getting it all

reconnected, and get it all reconnected means putting aside the idea of

separateness and self-definition through thing fetish. Getting it all

connected means tapping into the Gaian mind. And the Gaian mind is what

were calling the psychedelic experience. Its an experience of the living

fact of the entelechy of the planet, and without that experience we wander

in a desert of bogus ideologies, but with that experience, the compass of

the self can be set. And thats the idea, that were figuring out how to

reset the compass of the self, through community, through ecstatic dance,

through psychedelics, intelligence– intelligence… this is what we have

to have to make the forward escape into hyperspace.

I’m gonna take five here, and uh, well be back and chat some more.

Alien Love

Hello… so, that was like an introduction, ha ha! Now for some

preaching to the choir on the subject of: How come it is that the further

in you go, the bigger it gets? I remember the very, very first time I

smoked DMT. It was sort of a benchmark, you might say. And I remember

that this friend of mine that always got there first, visited me with this

little glass pipe, and this stuff which looked like orange mothballs. And

since I was a graduate of Dr. Hoffmans, I figured there were no surprises.

So the only question I asked was how long does it last? And he said,

About five minutes. So, I did it. And…

There was uh, something like a flower. Like a chrysanthemum in

orange and yellow that sort of spinning. Spinning. And then, it was like

I was pushed from behind and I fell through the chrysanthemum into another

place that didnt seem like a state of mind. It seemed like another place.

And what was going on in this place (aside from the tastefully soffited

indirect lighting and the crawling hallucinations along the domed wall),

what was happening was that there were a lot of beings in there, a lot of

what I call self-transforming machine elves. Sort of like jeweled

basketballs all dribbling their way toward me. And if they had faces they

wouldve been grinning at me, but they didnt have faces. And they assured

me that they loved me, and they told me not to be amazed, not to give way

to astonishment. And so I watched them, even though I wondered if maybe I

hadnt really done it this time! And what they were doing, was they were

making objects come into existence by singing them into existence.

Objects which looked like Faberge eggs from Mars, morphing themselves with

Mandaean alphabetical structures. They looked like the concrescence of

linguistic intentionality put through a kind of hyperdimensional transform

into three-dimensional space. And these little machines offered

themselves to me. And I realized when I looked at them, that if I could

bring just one of these little trinkets back, nothing would ever be quite

the same again.

And I wondered where am I? And what is going on? And it occurred

to me that these must be holographic viral projections from an autonomous

continuum that was somehow intersecting my own. And then I thought, a more

elegant explanation would be to take it at face value, and realize that I

had broken into an ecology of souls, and that somehow I was getting a peek

over the other side. Somehow, I was finding out that thing, that you

cheerfully assume you cant find out… but it felt like I was finding out.

And it felt… and then I cant remember what it felt like because the

little self-transforming tikes interrupted me and said, Dont think about

it. Dont think about who we are– think about doing what were doing. Do

it! Do it now. Do it!

Speaking in Tongues

And what they meant was: use your voice to make an object. And as I

understood I felt a bubble kind of grow inside of me. And I watched these

little elf tikes jumping in and out of my chest (they liked to do that to

reassure you), and they said, Do it! And I felt language rise up in me

that was unhooked from English and I began to speak like this:

Eeeoo ded hwauopsy mectoph, mectagin dupwoxin, moi phoi wops eppepepekin

gitto phepsy demego doi aga din a doich demoi aga donc heedey obectdee

doohueana.

(Or words to that effect). And I wondered then what it all meant, and why

it felt so good (if it didnt mean anything). And I thought about it a few

years, actually, and I decided, you know, that meaning and language are

two different things. And that what the alien voice in the psychedelic

experience wants to reveal is the syntactical nature of reality. That the

real secret of magic, is that the world is made of words, and that if you

know the words that the world is made of, you make of it, whatever you wish!

Eh moi dea doi phegenheggo…

And one of the things that I learned about DMT, was that, if you ever had

it, even just once, then you can have a dream. And in this dream somebody

will pull out a little glass pipe, and then it will happen. It will

happen just like the real thing. Because there’s a button somewhere inside

each and every one of us that gives you a look into the other side. And

thats the button that resets the compass that tells you where you want to

sail. Good luck!

Timewave Zero

Hello, all right. Have you ever noticed how, um, there’s this

quality to reality, which comes and goes and kind of, ebbs and flows. And

nobody ever mentions it, or has a name for it. Except that some people

call it a bad hair day or they say, Things are really weird recently. And

I think we never notice it and we never talk about it because were

embedded in a culture that expects us to believe that all times are the

same, and that your bank account doesnt fluctuate, except according to the

vicissitudes of your own existence. In other words, every moment is

expected to be the same, and yet this isnt what we experience. And so

what I noticed was that, running through reality is the ebb and flow of

novelty. And some days, and some years, and some centuries are very novel

indeed. And some aint. And they come and go on all scales, differently,

interweaving, resonantly. And this is what time seems to be.

And science has overlooked this, this most salient of facts about

nature, that nature is a novelty-conserving engine. And that from the

very first moments of that most improbable Big Bang, novelty has been

conserved, because in the very beginning there was only an ocean of energy

pouring into the universe. There were no planets, no stars, no molecules,

no atoms, no magnetic fields. There was only an ocean of free electrons.

And then, time passed. And the universe cooled. And novel structures

crystallized out of disorder. First, atoms. Atoms of hydrogen and

helium. Aggregating into stars. And at the center of those stars, the

temperature and the pressure created something which had never been seen

before, which was: fusion. And fusion, cooking in the hearts of stars,

brought forth more novelty. Heavy elements, iron, carbon, forvalent

carbon. And as time passed, there not only then, elemental systems, but

because of the presence of carbon and the lower temperatures in the

universe, molecular structures and out of molecules come simple subsets of

organisms, the genetic machinery for transcripting information,

aggregating into membranes, always binding novelty, always condensing

time, always building and conserving upon complexity and always faster and

faster and faster… and then, we come to ourselves. And where do we fit

into all of this?

Five million years ago, we were an animal of some sort. Where

will we be five million years from tonight? What we represent is not a

sideshow, or an epiphenomenon, or an ancillary something-or-other on the

edge of nowhere. What we represent is the nexus of concressent novelty

that has been moving itself together, complexifying itself, folding itself

in upon itself, for billions and billions of years. There is, so far as

we know, nothing more advanced than what is sitting behind your eyes. The

human neocortex is the most densely ramified and complexified structure in

the known universe. We are the cutting edge of organismic transformation

of matter in this cosmos. And this has been going on for awhile. Since

the discovery of fire, since the discovery of language, but now, and by

now, I mean for the last 10,000 years, weve been into something new: not

genetic information, not genetic mutation, not natural selection, but

epigenetic activity. Writing, theatre, poetry, dance, art, tattooing,

body-piercing, and philosophy. And these things have accelerated the

ingression into novelty so that we have become an idea-excreting force in

nature that builds temples, builds cities, builds machines, social

engines, plans, and spreads over the earth, into space; into the

microphysical domain; into the macrophysical domain. We, who five million

years were animals, can kindle in our deserts and if necessary upon the

cities of our enemies, the very energy which lights the stars at night.

Now, something peculiar is going on here. Something is calling us

out of nature and sculpting us in its own image. And the confrontation

with this something is now not so far away. This is what the impending

apparent end of everything actually means. It means that the denouement

of human history is about to occur and is about to be revealed as a

universal process of concressing and expressing novelty that is now going

to become so intensified that it is going to flow over into another dimension.

You can feel it. You can feel it in your own dreams. You can

feel it in your own trips. You can feel that were approaching the cusp of

a catastrophe, and that beyond that cusp, we are unrecognizable to

ourselves. The wave of novelty that has rolled unbroken since the birth

of the universe has now focused and coalesced itself in our species. And

if it seems unlikely to you that the world is about to transform itself,

then think of it this way: Think of a pond and think of how, if the

surface of the pond begins to boil, thats the signal that some enormous

protean form is about to break the surface of the pond and reveal itself.

Human history is the boiling of the pond surface of ordinary biology. We

are flesh, which has been caught in the grip of some kind of an attractor

that lies ahead of us in time, and that is sculpting to its ends.

Speaking to us, through psychedelics, through visions, through culture and

technology. Consciousness, the language-forming capacity in our species

is propelling itself forward, as though it were going to shed the monkey

body and leap into some extra-surreal space that surrounds, but that we

cannot currently see.

Even the people who run the planet, the World Bank, the IMF, you

name it, they know that history is ending. They know by the reports which

cross their desks, that the disappearance of the ozone hole, the

toxification of the ocean, the clearing of the rainforests, what this

means is that the womb of the planet has reached its finite limits, and

that the human species has now, without choice, begun the descent down the

birth canal of collective transformation toward something right around the

corner, and nearly completely unimaginable.

And this is where the psychedelic shaman comes in. Because I

believe that what we really contact through psychedelics is a kind of

hyperspace, and from that hyperspace, we look down on both the past and

the future and we anticipate the end. And a shaman is someone who has

seen the end. And therefore is a trickster, because you dont worry if

youve seen the end. If you know how it comes out, you go back and you

take your place in the play and you let it all roll on without anxiety.

This is what boundary dissolution means; it means nothing less than the

anticipation of the end-state of human history. A return to the archaic

mode, a rediscovery of the orgiastic freedom of the African grasslands of

20,000 years ago. A techno-escape into a future that looks more like the

past than the future, because materialism, consumerism, product fetishism,

all of these things will be eliminated and technology will become

nanotechnology and disappear from our physical presence. If– if– we

have the dream. If we allow the wave of novelty to propel us toward the

creativity that is inimicable to the human condition.

This is what were talking about here– psychedelics as a catalyst

to the human imagination, psychedelics as a catalyst for language, because

what cannot be said, cannot be created by the community. So that we need

then, is the forced evolution of language, and the way to do that is to go

back to agents that created language in the very first place. And that

means, the psychedelic plants, the Gaian Logos, and the mysterious

beckoning extraterrestrial minds beyond. Hooking ourselves back up, into

the chakras of the hierarchy of nature, turning ourselves over to the mind

of the Totally Other that created us and brought us forth out of animal

organization. We are somehow part of the planetary destiny. How well we

do determines how well the experiment of life on earth does. Because we

have become the cutting edge of that experiment. We define it, and we

hold in our hands the power to make or to break it.

This is not a dress rehearsal for the apocalypse. This is not a

pseudo-millennium. This is the real thing, folks. This is not a test.

This is the last chance before things become so dissipated that there is

no chance for cohesiveness. We can use the calendar as a club. We can

make the millennium an occasion for establishing an authentic human

civilization, overcoming the dominator paradigm, dissolving boundaries

through psychedelics, recreating a sexuality not based on monotheism,

monogamy, and monotony. All these things are possible. If we can

understand the overarching metaphor which holds it all together, which is

the celebration of mind as play, the celebration of love as a genuine

social value in the community. This is what they have suppressed so long,

this is why they are so afraid of the psychedelics, because they

understand that once you touch the inner core of your own and someone

elses being, you cant be led into thing fetishism and consumerism. The

message of psychedelics is that culture can be reengineered as a set of

emotional values, rather than products. This is terrifying news. And if

we are able to make this point, we can pull back, we can pull back and we

can transcend. Nine times in the last million years, the ice has ground

south from the poles, pushing human populations ahead of it, and those

people didnt fuck up. Why should we, then? We are all survivors. We are

the inheritors of a million years of striving for the Unspeakable. And

now, with the engines of technology in our hands, we ought to be able to

reach out and actually exteriorize the human soul at the end of time,

invoke it into existence like a UFO, and open the violent doorway into

hyperspace and walk through it, out of profane history and into the world

beyond the grave, beyond shamanism, beyond the end of history, into the

galactic millennium that has beckoned to us for millions of years across

space and time. This is the moment. A planet brings forth an opportunity

like this only once in its lifetime. And we are ready, and we are poised,

and as a community we are ready to move into it, to claim it, to make it

our own. Its there– go for it!

And thank you!