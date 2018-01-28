0 Shares 28 Views
LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts
00:00:00
28 Jan

The PARANOIA Cryptid Files: The Tsuchinoko

January 28, 2018

by Mr. Strange

The Tsuchinoko is a snake cryptid with its origins in Japan. The cryptid occasionally goes by other names like Tsuchi-Hebi in Osaka, and Bach-Hebi in Northern Honsho. It measures at two to three feet and is known for its unusually large and distinct scales. The creature’s name is loosely translated as “child of hammer,” “hammer’s spawn,” or “child of dirt.” It is usually described as having a rust or mottled black color. The belly is reportedly orange, and one of its most distinctive features are its large and bulging eyes. The eyes are said to have a very hypnotic stare that can entrance anyone who looks directly into them. Its mouth is in an eternal grin, and its head is also dotted with horns.

The Tsuchinoko is said to be highly venomous. It can also spit its venom directly at its attacker, making it even more dangerous. Fortunately, the snake is skittish and frightful, so it will avoid human contact, if possible. Strangely enough, the snake emits a pleasant odor, akin to the blossoms of a chestnut tree.

The Tsuchinoko has been recorded as having an unusual way of moving. Unlike most snakes that undulate up and down, the Tsuchinok seems to move up and down, almost like waves of water. The

snake is also said to have the unusual ability to leap as high as six feet in the air. Some reports have even said that the snake can swallow its tail and roll like a wheel, just like the similar cryptid from America, the Hoop Snake.

It is said that the Tsuchinoko is a lot more noisier than the average snake. The Tsuchinoko can mimic various sounds and voices of other animals. It can bark, chirp, squeak and moan. Many popular stories even say that it can speak like a human. Legends say that the creature is a great speaker who likes to lie and deceive. There have been countless tales of Tsuchinoko speaking with weary travellers, and trying to lead them astray. The stories often concluded with the animals only being sated with alcohol. There are even references to it in the Kojiki, the oldest history book of Japan.

The towns of Mikata and Yoshi both claim to have remains of the Tsuchinoko in their possession, however this has not been officially verified. It is most commonly spotted in the Mikata town of the Hyougo prefecture, so it is no surprise that the remains of one are said to be there.

Being very popular, the Tsuchinoko has appeared in various video games in one form, or another. It has appeared frequently in the Metal Gear video game series, and is depicted as an edible form of food. It has appeared in three games of the series, and will no doubt appear in more installments. It also appears in the Castlevania series, as one of several cryptids trying to

You may be interested

Night Mutilators of the Southwest
ARTICLES
542 views
ARTICLES
542 views

Night Mutilators of the Southwest

Olav Phillips - January 25, 2018

by Ray Nelson Originally published UFO Report November 1978 Cattle mutilations are the most baffling mystery in the United States today, an incredibly strange puzzle where the…

Atlantean Musings
ARTICLES
107 views
ARTICLES
107 views

Atlantean Musings

Olav Phillips - January 25, 2018

by Hercules Invictus Caught up in our daily schedules and familiar routines, we often fail to appreciate that we are living in wondrous times and that our…

Tarot of Atlantis: A Review
ARTICLES
93 views
ARTICLES
93 views

Tarot of Atlantis: A Review

Olav Phillips - January 25, 2018

by Hercules Invictus Plato introduced the legend of Atlantis to his Greek audience in two of his lesser works, Timaeus and Critias. The lost continent quickly seized…

Most from this category

Saucers & Celebrates: Robert Klein
ARTICLES
102 views
102 views

Saucers & Celebrates: Robert Klein

Olav Phillips - January 23, 2018
The Rediscovery of Atlantis
ARTICLES
153 views
153 views

The Rediscovery of Atlantis

Olav Phillips - January 22, 2018
Devil’s Sea: FLYING SAUCER DEATH TRAP
ARTICLES
175 views
175 views

Devil’s Sea: FLYING SAUCER DEATH TRAP

Olav Phillips - January 21, 2018
The PARANOIA Cryptid Files: The Mongolian Death Worm
ARTICLES
233 views
233 views

The PARANOIA Cryptid Files: The Mongolian Death Worm

Olav Phillips - January 16, 2018
Saucers & Celebrates: Robert Klein
ARTICLES
102 views
102 views

Saucers & Celebrates: Robert Klein

Olav Phillips - January 23, 2018
The Rediscovery of Atlantis
ARTICLES
153 views
153 views

The Rediscovery of Atlantis

Olav Phillips - January 22, 2018
Devil’s Sea: FLYING SAUCER DEATH TRAP
ARTICLES
175 views
175 views

Devil’s Sea: FLYING SAUCER DEATH TRAP

Olav Phillips - January 21, 2018

Get the best viral stories straight into your inbox!

Don't worry, we don't spam

About Us

Since 1992, Paranoia: The Conspiracy & Paranormal Reader has presented alternative views and marginalized theories of the inner workings of the cryptocracy. Subjects include conspiracy theories, parapolitics, alternative history, and the paranormal.

Contact us: [email protected]

Follow Us

Translate »
Close
PARANOIA Magazine
Visit Us On TwitterVisit Us On FacebookCheck Our Feed