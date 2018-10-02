Ground Zero DVD’s



Ground Zero – EBE Mona Lisa

Clyde discusses the moon landing, Apollo 20 and the shocking evidence that the US and Soviet governments recovered an ALIEN BODY!

Ground Zero – Green Egg on their Faces!

Death from the skies! In this GZ Lounge, Clyde discusses meteors, Tunguska, and extinction level events!

Ground Zero – MK Agricultura

They control the food, they control the water and they are engineering it to control you! Agenda 21 and other United Nations proposals are geared toward controlling populations, controlling the environment, and shaping the future…..

Ground Zero – Necrolympics

Veteran Researcher and #1 Rated Talk Radio Host Clyde Lewis turns his attention to the upcoming 2012 Olympic Games in London as rumors of occult rituals and sacrificial rites swirl. Clyde will expose the sinister workings and predictive programming involved in the lead up to an event of massive proportions which could very well shake humanity to its core. Do not miss this powerful lecture on the Occult Olympics of 2012 from the researcher who exposed Prince William as the Antichrist! Clyde Lewis is the creator and host of Ground Zero, a talk radio show dealing with paranormal and parapolitical topics.

Ground Zero – Plan 10 UFO Apocalypse

Veteran Researcher and #1 Rated Talk Radio Host Clyde Lewis turns his attention to UFOLOGY and exploring the true motives behind it. Are UFO’s real? Are they fake? Join Clyde on an exploration of UFOLOGY which will take you deep down the rabbit hole. Clyde Lewis is the creator and host of Ground Zero, a talk radio show \dealing with paranormal and parapolitical topics.

Ground Zero – The ACDC God

The AC/DC God by Clyde Lewis, Deals with the Priory of Zion, Merovingian bloodline rite, and the chosen Prince who will become the leader of the world aka Rex Mundi – Resitutor Orbis – Dajjal or Antichrist. This show is based on my theory that was considered by Rolling Stone as viable and a theory that you don’t have to be crazy to believe. (Disclaimer: Views expressed here are not necessarily those of the video maker and are presented for informational and educational purposes only)

Ground Zero – The Social Schism

Recorded every Monday evening in front of a live audience at Dante’s Inferno in Portland Oregon, the Ground Zero Lounge features Clyde Lewis in this audience participation discussion of current events as they relate to the paranormal. Ground Zero Radio is about getting the story before anywhere else. Clyde Lewis encourages the audience to use their voice a weapon of choice against injustices and ignorance in the mainstream. You may find ideas espoused in this show difficult to swallow, yet at a minimum, this show will get you thinking about current events in a new way and help develop a healthy skepticism about the motives of our leaders. This program contains adult language and may be offensive and/or not suitable for certain listeners. Use discretion

Ground Zero – The Warming Church

Today, Pope Francis met at Ground Zero in New York with spiritual leaders of all faiths. The Vicar of Christ was also at the United Nations, advocating the 2030 Agenda. Are we finally witnessing the formation of a one-world church and one-world government, also known as the New World Order? On tonight’s show, Clyde Lewis talks about ‘ THE WARMIN’ CHURCH: AN INCONVENIENT CULT!’

Ground Zero – Turn Me on Dead Man!

Susan Atkins (Manson family’s “Sadie May Glutz” / “Sexy Sadie”) dies in prison; and Paul and Ringo re-issue 18 Beatle albums ; AND Joe Wilson calls President Obama a liar on … 090909, and is promptly labeled a rascist by President Jimmy Carter. Where is this going? Charles Manson is probably quite amused. Tavistock, trigger reactions, The Committee of 300, The Beatles, “number 9, number 9, number 9” and… Sinister forces, indeed!

Ground Zero – Weird War 4

There is a war brewing. Some will call it world war 3, Clyde Lewis calls it “Weird war 4” a war that will be far darker and apocalyptic than we can even imagine. We are closer now to a world war because loosely defined there needs to be a military conflict spanning more than 2 continents, in which at least 20 major countries participate in an attack against a common enemy. So all we need is Israel to start attacking Palestine, North Korea attacks South Korea or the US, or China invading Taiwan and we will have the Final weird war. Not only that but prophetic insight and the religious warnings from Muslims and Christians dictate that we might be in the first 1290 days of the unstable peace and the indications of the false prophet preparing the way for an Antichrist.

