The X-Files, The Sixth Extinction, Chemtrails, the Georgia Guidestones and Alternative Three

“This is the End” – Iconic words if there ever was one for a television show, although it now appears that there will be more – at least of news reports are to be believed. But the larger question posed by this very X-Files episode is what are they really talking about? For those who are uninitiated as to deep conspiracy the subjects discussed in this episode might be mind blowing but the truth is out there and in this case these are the calumniation of a whole series of different conspiracies. Being that as it may I thought this would be a good time to explain a few of these so as to maybe make the stunning truths exposed in the X-Files miniseries more interesting.

The Sixth Extinction

One of the big subjects in the first and last episodes of this miniseries was that of the notion of the sixth extinction. As I discussed in a previous article this is not a new thing and discussion on this topic has existed for many years. The basic premise is that over the life of the earth there have been five previous extinction events each of which killed off most of the vegetation and animal life. The difference with the proposed sixth extinction is that it is being triggered by humans. Ocean deadzones, pollution, and overpopulation giving rise to the rapid climate change we see today and our thirst for water and food depleting our resources rapidly. That resource depletion leads to more die offs which increases the number of species which go extinct, eventually leading to a collapse of human civilization and our own extinction. Scientists like Guy McPherson have been ringing the alarm bells for years with little traction, until now. I once interviewed Guy McPherson and when I asked him when it would occur he simply responded within the next ten years. I was a little taken aback by this and said something to the effect of well maybe a generation who which he responded ok maybe 15 years. I would also argue that we have indeed known about the emanate sixth extinction as early as the 1950’s when Roger Reville of Scripps Oceanographic Institute did his investigation into the CO2 scrubbing capabilities of phytoplankton only to realize they could no longer clean enough air and after that began the inevitable march towards Alternative Three.

Chemtrails

In the years after the seminal study on phytoplankton the powers that be cooked up new and novel ways to deal with the heating earth. One of those, which I call Alternative 1.5, was to introduce the concept of geoengineering or through the use of science, changing the way the atmosphere and global climate work. One of the options employed today is something called “Chemtrails.” On paper the idea was simple, through aircraft exhaust, dump chemicals into the upper atmosphere to reflect the Sun’s heat energy back into space thus cooling the earth. As is pointed out in the episode one of the materials used was aluminum. The aluminum, with other chemicals and materials, changes the albedo of the earth and cools it down. As the secret smoking man points out, last year was one of the hottest years on record. But there is a funny thing about dumping vast amounts of aluminum in the air, aluminum build up it turns out has a strong relationship to Alzheimer’s disease and if you look at the graph here you’ll see a striking climb in Alzheimer’s post 1957. This would have been around the time chemtrails started. But don’t take my word for it…





Georgia Guidestones

Ok so here we are – chemtrails filling the sky in a last ditch effort to stave off global warming or at least slow it but that doesn’t really address the problem. The ultimate problem from the elites perspective is humanity itself. Most of the problems coming about from the sixth extinction come back to over population. Pollution, over industrialization, peak oil, and resource depletion all have their roots in overpopulation. You need go no further then The Population Bomb or the Late Great Planet Earth to get a glimpse into their thinking. So what do you do about it? Well…

You cull the masses and reduce the population significantly. Sounds good on paper but that means that 99.9% of us all need to vanish. The question here is do you do it slowly or quickly. Conventional wisdom is that it would be done slowly so as to not excite the populace but in the X-Files this notion of depopulation was executed much more rapidly. As the Secret Smoking Man put it – (paraphrasing here) they’ve been planning this for awhile and got tired of waiting. Now the interesting thing is, in regards to depopulation, that like many things we were told about it and their agenda publicly available and even carved in stone.

The stone simply reads:

Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature. Guide reproduction wisely — improving fitness and diversity. Unite humanity with a living new language. Rule passion — faith — tradition — and all things with tempered reason. Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts. Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court. Avoid petty laws and useless officials. Balance personal rights with social duties. Prize truth — beauty — love — seeking harmony with the infinite. Be not a cancer on the earth — Leave room for nature — Leave room for nature.

And that message was translated into English, Spanish, Swahili, Hindi, Hebrew, Arabic, Chinese, and Russian which represent the main languages of humanity.

X-Files and Alternative Three

So as we close the episode we are confronted with the execution of a well planned culling operation. Scully’s attempt to provide a vaccine seems to little too late since large numbers of people are already dead or dying around the world and the chosen few are already immune. It seems implausible her fix could save the world but then again it only needed to save Mulder who apparently about to be picked up, with Scully, by the ubiquitous black triangle. Once picked up then what? That we seem to have to wait for but if we go back to that first episode we see the solution when Mulder says:

There’s something called the Venus syndrome. It’s a runaway global warming scenario that leads us to the brink of the Sixth Extinction. Those with means will prepare to move off the planet into space, which has already been weaponized against the poor, huddled masses of humanity that haven’t been exterminated by the uber-violent fascist elites. If you believe in that kind of thing.

So let me lay out a scenario for you…

The triangle picks Mulder and Scully up, with others, to take them to a safe refuge by way of the already occupied Moon. They come to realize that the powers that be have chosen to cull all but 500,000 people, some of whom are indentured servants, while the elites what out the climate changes in their safe house on Mars. The tattered bits of humanity left behind are subjugated by “uber-violent fascists” (aka The Fourth Reich/Gladio/NWO whatever) who work to correct the climate damage while they wait for the return of the elites.

This is the Alternative Three Scenario played out on the X-Files. For those of you who are interested in the actual Alternative Three I strongly suggest you check out the actual book , which is fiction but as Leslie Watkins has stated VERY close to the truth, (You can get it here) as well as my own book The Secret Space Age where I lay out the project in a fair amount of detail.

If I am correct, which I believe I am, then this is the way the next set of episodes will go. Each part of the story carefully crafted to lead us to this point. Both episodes, My Struggle and My Struggle Part 2, are very much in line with the Alternative Three scenario and are being acted out before you. What’s even more interesting is you can see it being played out in the new with the Zika outbreak and the many outbreaks before it. All dry runs for something entirely like what you saw played out tonight on the X-Files. I must say, excellent work to Chris Carter and the writers at The X-Files for really nailing this..

Never forget – The Truth Certainly is Out There but…you need to go find it!

